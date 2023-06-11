Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the extraordinary power-hitter, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has not proved himself as a match-winner yet.

Azam has played numerous knocks to help the men in green win matches across all three formats in his career so far.

That being said, Afridi still feels that the 28-year-old isn’t at the level where he would call him a finisher.

“Babar has not yet proved himself as a match-winner,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1 to end a string of disappointing results.

The Lahore-born batsman played an instrumental role in the convincing victory, scoring 276 runs, which included a cenury and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

