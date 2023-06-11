Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan said people criticising Pakistan captain Babar Azam are doing such an injustice to him as he is “such a big diamond” and a blessing to the national team.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer for the past few years and he regularly leads by example with the bat.

In fact, he recently made 276 runs in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

His contributions helped the men in green win the series 4-1 and end their disappointing run of results.

“I think we are doing injustice with such a diamond. Pakistan has been blessed with such a big diamond,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 24-year-old also featured in the ODI series against New Zealand and took three wickets in three matches at an average of 56.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: On another level, Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan calls Pakistan batsman world-class

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 5322 ( 78.4 % ) No! 1466 ( 21.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...