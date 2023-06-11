Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, captain of the Pakistan team, said top order batsman Mohammad Haris has a “different style” when batting as he plays with full freedom.

Haris takes the attack to bowlers and has won plenty of praise for his fearless mindset as many feel it is something the men in green have been lacking lately.

The 22-year-old is seen as a rising prospect and is slowly starting to get more opportunities, especially after his strong Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, where he played alongside Azam for the Peshawar Zalmi.

In the 12 matches he played, the Peshawar-born batsman scored 350 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

He subsequently got the chance to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Haris is a youngster and has a different style,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Negativity doesn’t bother me, big-time Pakistan power-hitter repeatedly called fat says

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! 2346 ( 43.97 % ) He is ok! 1524 ( 28.56 % ) He is overrated! 1466 ( 27.47 % )

Like this: Like Loading...