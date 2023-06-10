Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Shadab Khan said Pakistan as a country doesn’t value captain Babar Azam “for what he is worth”.
He noted that when the 28-year-old has a few bad games or the team fails to perform for a short period of time, many people are very quick to criticise Azam.
However, Shadab pointed out that the Lahore-born batting master has won numerous games for the men in green in all three formats and continues to perform at the highest level.
“As a nation, we are not valuing Babar for what he is worth,” the 24-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Azam made 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.
Shadab, meanwhile, picked up three wickets in three games at an average of 56.
