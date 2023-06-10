Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shadab Khan said Babar Azam is the right man to be captaining Pakistan and expressed his surprise at the fact that so many people doubt him.

Azam’s leadership has been in the spotlight lately as the men in green haven’t enjoyed a lot of success during their home series.

They were whitewashed 3-0 in a Test series by England, while their two-Test series against New Zealand ended as a 0-0 draw. In the three-match ODI series that followed, they were beaten 2-1.

Pakistan also lost a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, but Shadab captained the team as Azam was rested for the series.

The 28-year-old returned for the limited overs series against New Zealand, during which the national team drew the five-match T20I series 2-2. Pakistan finally ended their poor run of form with a 4-1 win in the ODI series.

Despite the team not doing so well, Shadab has backed Azam to continue on as Pakistan captain.

“I am surprised when people doubt him as a captain or a leader,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

