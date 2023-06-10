Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Dale Steyn, the legendary South Africa fast bowler, said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “so special” as he gets an extra yard of pace through his wrist action when bowling.
He noted that Afridi bends and flicks his wrist, which enables him to bowl quicker and trouble opposition batsmen.
The 23-year-old is Pakistan’s pace spearhead, just like Steyn used to be for the Proteas during his playing days.
Steyn added that youngsters wanting to increase their bowling speed should watch what Afridi does when bowling as it is a perfect example of using something so simple to extract extra pace.
“Shaheen’s wrist is amazing. The bend and flick he has is so special and an area where many young fast bowlers could look to find their extra yard of pace they searching for,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi recently represented Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, during which he took eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50.
