Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan head coach and chief selector, believes Azam Khan and Saim Ayub are potentially good choices for the national team going forward.

His praise for the big-hitting duo comes after they excelled with the bat in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam played for Islamabad United in PSL 8 and amassed 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

As for Ayub, he accumulated 341 runs in 12 games for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

“Then there is Azam Khan and Saim [Ayub],” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Both Azam and Ayub went on to play for Pakistan after impressing during PSL 8.

