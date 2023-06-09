Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan head coach and chief selector, believes Azam Khan and Saim Ayub are potentially good choices for the national team going forward.
His praise for the big-hitting duo comes after they excelled with the bat in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Azam played for Islamabad United in PSL 8 and amassed 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.
As for Ayub, he accumulated 341 runs in 12 games for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.
“Then there is Azam Khan and Saim [Ayub],” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Both Azam and Ayub went on to play for Pakistan after impressing during PSL 8.
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: An outstanding fast bowler, Misbah-ul-Haq sees big things ahead for 152 kph Pakistan pace tearaway