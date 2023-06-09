Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, sees great potential in fast bowling prospect Ihsanullah after he made his name known during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During PSL 8, Ihsanullah entertained everyone with his raw pace as he was clocked at speeds of 152 kph when bowling. His bow and arrow style celebration also won him plenty of fans.

The 20-year-old finished the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Due to his outstanding performance in the PSL, the Matta native was given the chance to make his international debut for Pakistan and has since featured in four T20Is and one ODI.

In the four T20Is he played, he took six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28. However, he went wicketless in his ODI debut against New Zealand.

Given how far Ihsanullah has come in such a short period of time, Misbah admitted he has been amazed by his meteoric rise to stardom.

“Ihsanullah is an outstanding fast bowler considering the way he has performed,” the former Pakistan head coach and chief selector was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

