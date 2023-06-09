Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Zaman Khan, the fast bowling rising star, said he is determined to take the wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The 21-year-old had the opportunity to get Azam out during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) but could not get the job done.

Zaman played for the Lahore Qalandars, while Azam captained the Peshawar Zalmi after being traded to the side from the Karachi Kings before the start of PSL 8.

Despite not being able to dismiss the Pakistan batting maestro, the rapid youngster still has Azam in his crosshairs going forward.

“My goal is to take Babar Azam’s wicket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman finished PSL 8 with 15 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 8.53. He subsequently went on to represent Pakistan in their T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Azam, meanwhile, was last in action for Pakistan during their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Tough to be overlooked for so long, Pakistan player enjoys fairytale comeback

What are your thoughts on Zaman Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Zaman Khan? He is really good! 1 ( 50 % ) He is ok! 1 ( 50 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...