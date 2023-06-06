Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said it was tough to be ignored by the selectors for such a long time.

This comes after he made a spectacular comeback in the two-Test series against New Zealand, where he scored 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Prior to this, the 35-year-old had not played Test cricket since January 2019. He continued to be picked in the side, but was constantly benched as Mohammad Rizwan overtook him as the team’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

This changed during the Test series against New Zealand, where Sarfaraz took full advantage of the opportunity given to him.

“It was tough to stay out of the national side,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green recently played a limited overs series against New Zealand, but Sarfaraz was not included in the team.

The five-match T20I series ended as a 2-2 draw, but the men in green won the ODI series 4-1, which put an end to a poor run of results for them.

