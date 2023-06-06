Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said the pace quartet of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali are “seriously quick”.

All four bowlers play regularly for Pakistan and are effective wicket-takers as on top of their speed, which surpasses 140 kph and even 150 kph in some cases, all of them have the ability to swing the ball.

This, according to Rizwan, makes them so difficult to play against.

“They are seriously quick,” he admitted to PCB Digital as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan, Afridi, Naseem and Rauf recently played in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

Rizwan made 161 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

Rauf took nine wickets in four matches at an average of 25, while Naseem picked up five wickets in three games at an average of 24. Afridi, meanwhile, claimed eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50.

Hasan, meanwhile, was not picked for the series, but has been representing Warwickshire in Division One of the County Championship, where he has snapped up 17 wickets in four matches at an average of 19.35.

