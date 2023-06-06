Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Tayyab Tahir has played down comparisons between him and Babar Azam, saying he is the second version of the national team captain.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in all three formats and is regularly included in the Fab Four debate.

Tahir recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 137 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 67, at an average of 27.40 and a strike-rate of 144.21.

The 29-year-old, who played in all three T20Is against Afghanistan in March, said his batting differs from that of Azam and he wants to carve out his own identity rather than being compared to the 28-year-old.

“I don’t think I can be [the] second Babar Azam,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently leading the men in green in their limited overs series against New Zealand.

In the five-match T20I series, which ended as a 2-2 draw, he accumulated 130 runs, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

He followed that up with 276 runs in the five-match ODI series, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

