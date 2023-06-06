Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja has called out the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for handling Babar Azam’s captaincy in a poor manner.

There has been a lot talk about whether the 28-year-old should be leading the men in green in all three formats following a string of poor results.

But, Ramiz slammed the board for not standing firmly behind Azam and backing him, saying that everyone has faith in him.

This has resulted in a lot of undue pressure being placed on the team while they have been going through a rough patch.

“Even more so, the pressure that the new regime has put on the team is undue, especially how they have handled Babar Azam’s captaincy,” the former PCB chairman was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan were recently involved in a limited overs series against New Zealand, during which Azam scored 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

He then made 276 runs in the five-match ODI series, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

