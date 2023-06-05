Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the Pakistan left-arm fast bowler, said he is glad to have Pakistan captain Babar Azam playing for the Peshawar Zalmi.

Azam was traded to the Zalmi from the Karachi Kings prior to the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) in exchange for Pakistan batsmen Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

The 28-year-old ended up captaining the Zalmi in PSL 8 and was instrumental in leading the team to the playoffs. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 522 runs in 12 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Wahab, meanwhile, claimed 10 wickets in 11 games at an average of 37 and an economy rate of 9.25.

“It is good that Babar has come to Peshawar Zalmi,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, Azam captained Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, in which he amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

