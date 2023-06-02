Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, has called out Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub for not playing the roles of finishers after leading the charge for the majority of a match, saying it is an “injustice to their talent and potential”.

The 60-year-old sees something special in both players and feels that they have big futures ahead of them.

However, in order to truly unlock their full potential, Ramiz noted that they need to start winning matches, which will really elevate them to another level.

“Not finishing the game is [an] injustice to their talent and potential,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris and Ayub both played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haris, 22, was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

As for 21-year-old Ayub, he finished as the seventh-highest run-scorer with 341 runs in 12 games, which included five fifties, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

After PSL 8, both players were given the opportunity to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: See what I am capable of, Wahab Riaz tells Pakistan player who has big say on team selection

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 217 ( 55.08 % ) He is ok! 113 ( 28.68 % ) He is overrated! 64 ( 16.24 % )

Like this: Like Loading...