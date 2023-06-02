Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Haris, the big-hitting batting prospect, thanked Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal for helping him improve against spinners and making him a better player overall.

Haris revealed that he worked closely with Akmal, who taught him the proper technique to deal with spin bowlers.

“Kamran bhai has worked with me and helped in dealing with spinners. He has also taught me how to use my feet against spinners,” the 22-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris had a strong showing in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Peshawar Zalmi.

He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer with 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

After PSL 8, he went on to represent Pakistan in their series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Injustice to their talent, Ramiz Raja calls out Pakistan batsmen Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! 2331 ( 43.89 % ) He is ok! 1520 ( 28.62 % ) He is overrated! 1460 ( 27.49 % )

Like this: Like Loading...