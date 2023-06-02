Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz admitted he was glad to have played alongside Babar Azam for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the Pakistan captain holds a lot of influence when it comes to the selection of players in the national team.

Wahab, 37, had a decent campaign as he took 10 wickets in 11 games at an average of 37 and an economy rate of 9.25.

Azam, meanwhile, was the second-highest run-scorer in PSL 8 with 522 runs in 12 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Since Wahab is keen on playing for Pakistan again, he hoped that he did enough to prove that he deserves another opportunity.

“I have a better chance to show him or prove to him what I am capable of,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s most recent assignment was the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, during which he scored 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: No intention to tarnish Babar Azam’s name, Shoaib Akhtar wants the Pakistan captain to be as good as Virat Kohli

What are your thoughts on Wahab Riaz? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Wahab Riaz? He is really good! 229 ( 27.86 % ) He is ok! 313 ( 38.08 % ) He is overrated! 280 ( 34.06 % )

Like this: Like Loading...