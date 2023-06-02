Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Wahab Riaz admitted he was glad to have played alongside Babar Azam for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the Pakistan captain holds a lot of influence when it comes to the selection of players in the national team.
Wahab, 37, had a decent campaign as he took 10 wickets in 11 games at an average of 37 and an economy rate of 9.25.
Azam, meanwhile, was the second-highest run-scorer in PSL 8 with 522 runs in 12 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.
Since Wahab is keen on playing for Pakistan again, he hoped that he did enough to prove that he deserves another opportunity.
“I have a better chance to show him or prove to him what I am capable of,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam’s most recent assignment was the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, during which he scored 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.
