Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Imad Wasim, the Karachi Kings captain, said he doesn’t want to stop Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir from being aggressive as it should be a natural trait for any fast bowler.
Amir was involved in a number of altercations while representing the Kings during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), including with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, up-and-coming batsman Hassan Nawaz and England all-rounder Tom Curran.
While his behaviour was criticised by many, Imad doesn’t feel that the 31-year-old did anything wrong.
“A fast bowler should be aggressive,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Amir took nine wickets in seven matches during PSL 8 at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He’s an impactful batsman, Babar Azam on Pakistan player who has been absolutely brilliantly lately