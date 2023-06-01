Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim, the Karachi Kings captain, said he doesn’t want to stop Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir from being aggressive as it should be a natural trait for any fast bowler.

Amir was involved in a number of altercations while representing the Kings during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), including with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, up-and-coming batsman Hassan Nawaz and England all-rounder Tom Curran.

While his behaviour was criticised by many, Imad doesn’t feel that the 31-year-old did anything wrong.

“A fast bowler should be aggressive,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir took nine wickets in seven matches during PSL 8 at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He’s an impactful batsman, Babar Azam on Pakistan player who has been absolutely brilliantly lately

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 2161 ( 59.86 % ) No! 1449 ( 40.14 % )

Like this: Like Loading...