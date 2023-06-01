Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Shaheen Shah Afridi, the spearhead of Pakistan’s bowling attack, has hit back at those who have criticised him about his fielding, saying at least he puts in the effort to dive.
His comments come after he injured his knee while fielding in the 2022 T20 World Cup final against England.
This resulted in him being out of action for months and he only returned during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Lahore Qalandars to their second straight title.
“Someone said they don’t know how to properly dive in the field. If you look at pacers from the past, they didn’t use to dive. We enjoy fielding, but obviously, we are humans and not machines. Sometimes we forget technique during fielding and forget about wet patches. But we are trying to give our best in bowling as well as fielding,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
The 23-year-old was recently in action for Pakistan during their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.
In the four matches he played, he took eight wickets at an average of 24.50.
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Let him be aggressive, Imad Wasim likes to see Pakistan quick bowling with fire