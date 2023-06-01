Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket team captain, believes Saim Ayub is a brilliant batsman and an impact player who can change the outcomes of games on his own.

His praise for the 21-year-old comes after Ayub was one of the standout performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played alongside Azam for the Peshawar Zalmi.

In the 12 matches he played, he scored 341 runs, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

“Saim Ayub is a brilliant and impactful player,” Azam told Cricket Pakistan.

Following his strong performances in PSL 8, Ayub went on to play for Pakistan in their series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Azam, meanwhile, last played in the national team’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he accumulated 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

