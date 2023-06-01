Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mushtaq Ahmed, the former Pakistan spinner, said captain Babar Azam can always get better as he is not perfect.

Azam has been batting brilliantly as of late, which was evident during the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

In the five games he played, the 28-year-old finished with 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

Despite leading by example with the bat, Mushtaq said it doesn’t mean Azam should be content with where he is.

“There is always room for improvement,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

