Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, conceded that Azam Khan “battered” the Quetta Gladiators during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam used to play for the Gladiators before moving to Islamabad United, where he enjoyed a strong campaign with the bat in PSL 8.

The 24-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, amassed 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

“Azam Khan is our own player, and he battered us – he battered us last year too,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has represented Pakistan in five T20Is to date, with the last one coming against Afghanistan in March 2023.

