Martin Guptill, the New Zealand opener, has praised Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed for his leadership skills, saying he is an “incredible” captain.

Guptill played under Sarfaraz’s leadership for the Quetta Gladiators in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and got to experience first-hand how the 36-year-old captains his side.

“He’s an incredible leader as well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In PSL 8, Guptill scored 310 runs in nine matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 38.75 and a strike-rate of 150.48.

Sarfaraz, who used to captain Pakistan, made 162 runs in eight matches at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 104.51.

He was not selected for Pakistan’s recent limited overs series against New Zealand, which saw the T20I series end as a 2-2 draw and the men in green win the ODI series 4-1.

