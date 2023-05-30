Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the latest Pakistan pace sensation, said he wants to beat Umran Malik by bettering the Indian seamer’s bowling speed of 157 kph.

The 20-year-old is already capable of hitting speeds over 150 kph but wants to get quicker and aims to surpass Malik’s pace.

“Now, I want to break the record of Umran Malik. He bowled at 157 kph,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah was brilliant during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

After PSL 8, he got the chance to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

