Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi said legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is one of a kind as not everyone can be the same as him.

Akhtar is renowned for being the fastest bowler Pakistan has produced. To this day, he still holds the record for the quickest ball bowled in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

Afridi noted what separates the Rawalpindi Express from the rest is the fact that he put his body on the line in order to help the men in green win.

Akhtar suffered numerous injuries during his illustrious career but played through the pain on multiple occasions.

“See, this is Shoaib Akhtar’s class. He can do that. It’s difficult, though. Everyone can’t be Shoaib Akhtar. It’s difficult to play with injury if you take injections and painkillers. Because then, you risk aggravating the injury further,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

