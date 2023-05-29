Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah admitted that it felt really good to get Pakistan captain Babar Azam out during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 20-year-old played for the Multan Sultans in the tournament, while Azam captained the Peshawar Zalmi.

Both players were in fantastic form throughout PSL 8, with Ihsanullah finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker as he took 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Azam, meanwhile, was the second-highest run-scorer with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Aside from the wicket of Pakistan’s captain, Ihsanullah also enjoyed dismissing England power-hitting opener Jason Roy.

“My favourite wickets were of Jason Roy and Babar Azam,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following PSL 8, Ihsanullah made his debut for Pakistan, representing the men in green in their series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

