Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, who captains the Pakistan cricket team in all three formats, is confident that Saim Ayub will automatically continue to improve as he keeps playing more cricket.

Ayub was one of the top finds of the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he made 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Azam captained the Zalmi in PSL 8 and sees the 21-year-old getting better as more opportunities come his way.

“His performances will benefit not only him but also the team because, as a youngster, if you play under pressure, no matter the scenario, your batting automatically improves,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Ayub was given the chance to play for Pakistan in their T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand after starring in the PSL.

As for Azam, 28, he recently captained the men in green in their five-match ODI series against the Black Caps.

He played a key role in leading his side to a 4-1 win as he amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

