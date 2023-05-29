Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Azam Khan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, said his fitness has always been at a high level despite the fact he used to weigh 130 kilograms at one point.

The 24-year-old, who used to be heavily criticised for his poor fitness, has lost a lot of weight since then and is now one of the top big-hitters in the country.

He showed off his batting skills in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for Islamabad United.

In the 10 matches he played, he scored 282 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

“My fitness has always been great,” Azam, who is the son of former captain and Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

After a strong PSL campaign, he went on to play for the men in green in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Azam was picked in two games, in which he made scores of 0 and 1.

In his overall international career, he has featured in five T20Is to date and mustered seven runs at an average of 2.33 and a strike-rate of 53.84.

