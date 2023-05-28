Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the 150 kph Pakistan fast bowler, is gunning for the wicket of Virat Kohli, saying it is his dream to get the India batsman out.

The 20-year-old made a huge splash in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

India and Pakistan could potentially meet during the Asia Cup and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup this year.

It remains to be seen if Ihsanullah will be included in the team as there are numerous other pace bowlers who have been very impressive, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

But, if he were to get the chance to play against India, the lightning quick speedster admitted he will haver the former India captain in his crosshairs.

“I wish to take the wicket of Virat Kohli. It is my dream,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

So far, Ihsanullah has represented the men in green in four T20Is, where he has claimed six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

He has also played one ODI but went wicketless.

