Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former Pakistan captain, has praised fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan for his ability to hit sixes off good balls.

Azam, who is the son of ex-Pakistan skipper Moin Khan, has established himself as one of the up-and-coming power-hitters in Pakistan.

He gave his reputation as a destructive batsman a major boost in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented Islamabad United.

In the 10 games he played, he amassed 282 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

Sarfaraz captained the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 8 and got to see firsthand just how dominant the 24-year-old was.

“He hit sixes on good balls,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following the PSL, Azam went on to feature for Pakistan in their T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah. However, he failed to have much of an impact with the bat, scoring 0 and 1 in the two matches he played.

