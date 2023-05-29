Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the attacking Afghanistan opener, said he was mesmerised by how easy Pakistan captain Babar Azam made it look to hit boundaries.

Azam is Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer and showcased that during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Peshawar Zalmi.

The 28-year-old was the second-highest run-scorer with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

As for Gurbaz, who played for Islamabad United, he amassed 176 runs in eight games, which included a top score of 62, at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 149.15.

“I was just focused on how he hits the boundaries,” the 21-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was recently in action for Pakistan as he captained the team to a 4-1 win in their ODI series against New Zealand.

The Lahore-born batsman made 276 runs in the series, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

