Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, believes the big-hitting duo of Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris have “immense potential”.

Both players put up strong performances for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and impressed everyone with their power-hitting skills.

Ayub, 21, was the seventh-highest run-scorer with 341 runs in 12 matches, which included five fifties, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

As for Haris, 22, he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Given their run-scoring abilities and brilliant strike-rates, Ramiz sees the pair enjoying plenty of success in the future.

“Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris have immense potential,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Both players featured in Pakistan’s T20I series against New Zealand, with Ayub scoring 57 runs in five matches at an average of 14.25 and a strike-rate of 132.55.

Haris, meanwhile, didn’t make any runs in the one T20I he played.

As for the five-match ODI series that followed, Haris struck an unbeaten 17 in the one game he played. Ayub, however, didn’t feature in the series.

