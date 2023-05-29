Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the entertaining all-rounder, has questioned whether Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir can accept Babar Azam as his captain.

His remarks come after Amir threw the ball back at Azam during an altercation in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL). Amir played for the Karachi Kings in the tournament, while Azam captained the Peshawar Zalmi.

Even though the ball didn’t end up hitting Azam, Afridi wants to know if Amir can play under Azam’s leadership if he decides to come out of retirement and play international cricket for Pakistan again.

“Can you play under his captaincy?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir finished PSL 8 with nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

