Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan captain, said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi needs to stop bowling so far away from the stumps.

He noted that this is a major weakness the 23-year-old has as it makes it difficult for him to get in-swing.

Since Shaheen is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats, Shahid said he needs to work on fixing this issue so that he becomes even more effective as a bowler.

“I think he is bowling too far away from the stumps. If you bowl from far away, it is a very big thing to bring the ball back in from there. It is not very easy,” the power-hitting icon was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I think he needs to make better use of the crease. He needs to bowl from close to the stumps. Like we talk about Wasim Akram, he used to bring the bowl back in by bowling from close to the stumps.”

Shaheen most recently played for Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, in which he took eight wickets in four games at an average of 24.50.

