Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan captain, said pace maestro Shoaib Akhtar took so many injections during his playing days that he “can’t walk now”.
Akhtar holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in an international match, which came against England during the 2003 World Cup when he was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).
While the Rawalpindi Express was one of the most feared bowlers of his time, he suffered numerous injuries and is still feeling the effects to this day.
“Shoaib Akhtar took so many injections that he can’t walk now,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
