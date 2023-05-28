Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Haris, the exciting Pakistan power-hitter, said fast bowler Ihsanullah was “lucky to escape” from him during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haris played for the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s tournament, while Ihsanullah represented the Multan Sultans.

The 22-year-old said he was batting very well and since he and his 20-year adversary play together for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in domestic cricket, he knew what to expect from the up-and-coming pacer.

“The way [the] ball was coming onto my bat, Ihsanullah is lucky to escape. We play together in KPK team, so I had an idea what he would bowl next. I had planned for him, but unfortunately, I was only able to face two deliveries from him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris ended up scoring 350 runs in 12 matches for the Zalmi in PSL 8, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

As for Ihsanullah, he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 games at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Both players went on to play for Pakistan after the PSL, playing against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

