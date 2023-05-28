Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Babar Azam, who captains the Pakistan cricket team, has set himself a lofty goal for 2023 as he wants to lead his side to World Cup glory in India.

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is set to take place from October to November and the 28-year-old knows that the men in green face a tough road to victory.

That said, he is determined to do everything in his power to see Pakistan crowned champions – something they last achieved in the 1992 World Cup when Imran Khan was captain.

“I also want to win this year’s ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled in India, and I want my country to be named the winning side,” Azam told Cricket Pakistan.

The star batsman has been in great form lately. In his most recent assignment, he scored 276 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

