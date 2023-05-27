Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, said Mohammad Haris has a similar impact to Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan opens the batting with Azam in T20Is and is one of Pakistan’s most dependable batsmen as he consistency scores runs.

The 28-year-old feels that Haris has the same qualities, especially after his strong campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played alongside Azam for the Peshawar Zalmi.

Haris scored 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

“Haris is playing alongside me and is also making a similar impact as Rizwan does,” the Pakistan skipper told Cricket Pakistan.

Haris, 22, featured in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand and scored an unbeaten 17 in the one game he played.

As for Azam, he accumulated 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

Rizwan, meanwhile, made 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

Pakistan ended up winning the series 4-1.

