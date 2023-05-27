Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Islamabad United head coach Azhar Mahmood believes Pakistan batsman Hassan Nawaz is a “young exciting player” with a potentially bright future ahead of him.

Mahmood pointed out that Nawaz has done well in domestic cricket, which led to him representing Islamabad United in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Getting the chance to play three matches, he scored 28 runs at an average of 9.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

“Hassan Nawaz, a young exciting player who has had good domestic tournaments,” Mahmood told PCB Digital.

Nawaz wasn’t part of Pakistan’s squad for their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

