Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed both have “great respect for each other”.

Sarfaraz recently made his Test comeback when he was selected for the two-match series against New Zealand.

Replacing first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, the 35-year-old put on a spectacular batting performance throughout the series as he amassed 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

“Both have great respect for each other,” Omar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which Sarfaraz was not picked for.

The 28-year-old has played an instrumental role in handing the men in green a 4-1 win as he has accumulated 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

