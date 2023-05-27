Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi said Shaheen Shah Afridi can get hit for many sixes since he tries to bowl too many yorkers that end up becoming full tosses.

Shaheen is Pakistan’s leading fast bowler in all three formats as he opens the bowling and features in the death overs as well.

While his job is to take wickets and restrict the flow of runs, Shahid noted that the 23-year-old can get things wrong if he tries to continuously bowl toe-crushing yorkers.

Since he isn’t accurate all the time, the deliveries become easy for the batsmen to hit, which could cost Pakistan big time.

“He was trying to bowl too many yorkers, which turned into full tosses and he got hit for sixes,” Shahid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shaheen recently featured for the men in green in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he finished with eight wickets in four games at an average of 24.50.

