Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the Pakistan left-arm quick, said it is good to see Babar Azam captaining the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He noted that Azam should be leading in franchise cricket as he captains the national team in all three formats.

Prior to joining the Zalmi, the 28-year-old had been with the Karachi Kings, where he played under the leadership of Imad Wasim before finally being given the captaincy.

However, he was ultimately traded to the Zalmi in exchange for the Pakistan big-hitting duo of Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

“You expect [the] Pakistan captain to lead in franchise cricket as well,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam made an immediate impact with the Zalmi as he scored 522 runs in 12 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in PSL 8, he was able to guide his side into the PSL playoffs. While the Zalmi didn’t end up being crowned champions, it was still a strong season for the Pakistan skipper.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their ODI series against New Zealand, during which he scored 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He can’t speak, Shoaib Akhtar on top-class cricketer who should be the biggest player in Pakistan

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 1095 ( 7.38 % ) Karachi Kings 3318 ( 22.37 % ) Lahore Qalandars 5026 ( 33.89 % ) Multan Sultans 1418 ( 9.56 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2457 ( 16.57 % ) Quetta Gladiators 1516 ( 10.22 % )

Like this: Like Loading...