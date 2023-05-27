Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja has backed Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub to eventually replace Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as the team’s openers in T20Is.

His comments come after Haris and Ayub had solid campaigns for the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haris, 22, was the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

As for 21-year-old Ayub, he was the seventh-highest run-scorer with 341 runs in 12 games, which included five fifties, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Since they take the attack to the bowling attack and can score runs quickly, Ramiz feels the duo are primed to replace Azam and Rizwan in the future.

There has been a lot of discussion about Azam and Rizwan opening the batting in T20Is as many feel their strike-rates are too low.

“[They] are [the] future openers of Pakistan in T20I cricket,” Rzmiz, a former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris and Ayub recently played in Pakistan’s T20I series against New Zealand, with Ayub making 57 runs in five matches at an average of 14.25 and a strike-rate of 132.55.

Haris, meanwhile, didn’t score any runs in the one T20I he played.

As for the five-match ODI series that followed, Haris made an unbeaten 17 in the one game he played. Ayub, however, wasn’t picked for the series.

