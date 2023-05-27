Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim, the spin-bowling all-rounder, said he doesn’t want to talk about Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

There have been rumours of a rift between the two as Azam replaced Imad as captain of the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam was subsequently traded to the Peshawar Zalmi prior to PSL 8 this year, which led to Imad leading the Kings once again.

Since Imad has regularly spoken about the 28-year-old, whether it be the captaincy or the star batsman’s move to the Zalmi, he stressed that he is tired of constantly talking about Azam.

“I don’t want to talk about Babar,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, Azam was in action during Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, in which he scored 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

Thanks to his efforts with the bat, the men in green put an end to their run of poor results as they won the series 4-1.

