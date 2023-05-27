Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Haris, a powerful batsman who is capable of hitting big sixes, acknowledged that he can be even better and needs to put in the work to keep improving.

Haris is one of Pakistan’s rising stars and has shown plenty of character, courage, and skill when given the opportunity to bat.

He showcased this on the biggest stage during the 2022 T20 World Cup and followed it up with an impressive campaign in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 22-year-old played an attacking style of cricket throughout PSL 8 and ended up with 350 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Despite this, he reiterated that he is not done developing as a batsman.

“I still need more improvement,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following PSL 8, Haris went on to play for Pakistan in their series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

