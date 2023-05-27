Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aamer Yamin, the Pakistan all-rounder, said there is no doubt in his mind that Mohammad Amir is a “world-class bowler”.

Yamin, 32, played alongside Amir for the Karachi Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished with seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.85.

Amir, 31, ended up taking nine wickets in seven games at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Having spent time together during the tournament, Yamin acknowledged that he learned a lot from the former pace prodigy.

“Amir Bhai is a world-class bowler. I get to learn a lot from him,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

The Kings didn’t have a great campaign in PSL 8 as they only managed to win three out of the 10 matches they played.

