Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, has insisted that he always picks the best team in any format regardless of what people say.

There have been many occasions when people, including former and current cricketers, have questioned the selection decision made by Azam and the national selectors.

However, the 28-year-old has brushed aside all the scepticism, saying he goes with the “right players” that will help the men in green win.

“My [captaincy] style is that you have to be honest with your decisions. Play the team that is best for Pakistan and go with the right players,” he told ICC Digital.

Azam also noted that his job as skipper is to fill his players with confidence so that they can perform at their very best.

“When you are on the field, you have to give confidence to your players. The more you give confidence the better you can get out of them. What a player is thinking and how can you put him in his comfort zone, that is what matters to me,” he added.

Azam’s last assignment for Pakistan was the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, in which he led the team to a 4-1 win courtesy of some fabulous batting.

The Lahore native amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

