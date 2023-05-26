Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi is known for being one of the best fast bowlers in the world, but he has recently been working on his power-hitting with Shahid Afridi.

Shahid is renowned for being one of the top big-hitters Pakistan ever produced, with some considering him to be the best.

Shaheen put his ball striking skills on show during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Lahore Qalandars to their second consecutive title.

In the 12 games he played, the 23-year-old scored 133 runs, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 26.60 and a strike-rate of 168.35.

He put on a show in the final against the Multan Sultans as he hammered an unbeaten 44 off 15 balls, which included two boundaries and five sixes. The Qalandars ended up winning the game by one run.

Shaheen said he worked with Shahid at the Moin Khan Academy prior to his Nikkah, which is a religious ceremony for a Muslim couple to be legally wed under Islamic law. Shaheen married Shahid’s daughter Ansha in February 2023.

“I practiced with Lala at Moin Khan Academy before my Nikkah. I was working on my power-hitting technique and batting [with Shahid Afridi],” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, Shaheen featured in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he picked up eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50.

