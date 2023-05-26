Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Haris, the 22-year-old Pakistan power-hitting sensation, said Kamran Akmal taught him how to play three to four new shots.

Haris is one of the brightest prospects Pakistan has right now as he has shown great promise at both the domestic and international levels.

He wowed everyone with his arsenal of big shots during the 2022 T20 World Cup and also did well in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer in PSL 8 with 350 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Haris’ variety of strokes has now increased thanks to the training he got from Akmal, a former wicketkeeper-batsman.

“He has taught me three or four shots,” the talented youngster was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following the conclusion of PSL 8, he proceeded to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: The perfect plan, Pakistan quick Ihsanullah aims to torment India in the World Cup

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! 2261 ( 43.36 % ) He is ok! 1499 ( 28.75 % ) He is overrated! 1454 ( 27.89 % )

Like this: Like Loading...