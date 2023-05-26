Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the Pakistan fast bowler, has outlined plans to torment India should he be picked to play against them in the upcoming 2023 50-over World Cup.

The 20-year-old, who starred in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), is capable of bowling at speeds of 150 kph and spoke about wanting to take a five-wicket haul against the men in blue.

He added that he wanted to make his debut during the tournament, but he has already featured in one ODI and four T20Is for Pakistan.

That being said, he is eager to cut through India’s batting line-up in front of their own fans as the World Cup will be held in India.

“I want to make my debut against India in the World Cup and take a five-wicket haul,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In PSL 8 this year, Ihsanullah took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

As for the matches he has played for Pakistan, he claimed six wickets in the four T20Is at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28. Ihsanullah went wicketless in his ODI debut.

